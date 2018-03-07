Logging truck driver killed in crash north of Fort St. James

A logging truck driver from Merritt is dead following a crash that took place on the 100 Forest Service Road north of Fort St. James, according to the RCMP.

Police responded to a report of the crash just after 6 a.m., finding that a loaded logging truck had gone down a 15-foot embankment, causing the logs to lurch into the cab, trapping the driver. The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are gathering forensic evidence about the cause of the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort St. James RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Previous story
B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

Just Posted

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

Sawmill explosion fine appealed once again

Two were killed in Jan. 2012 tragedy

Burns Lake therapist keeps women’s hockey team at the ready at Winter Olympics

Team focused on gold medal repeat

Skiers in Kamloops at provincial high school championships

Trip based on excellent showings at zones

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Most Read