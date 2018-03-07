Logging truck driver killed in crash north of Fort St. James

A logging truck driver from Merritt is dead following a crash that took place on the 100 Forest Service Road north of Fort St. James, according to the RCMP.

Police responded to a report of the crash just after 6 a.m., finding that a loaded logging truck had gone down a 15-foot embankment, causing the logs to lurch into the cab, trapping the driver. The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are gathering forensic evidence about the cause of the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort St. James RCMP or Crime Stoppers.