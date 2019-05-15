Fatal London terror attack inquest hears from B.C. woman’s fiancé

Chrissy Archibald was the sole Canadian victim of the London Bridge terror attack.

Chrissy (Christine) Archibald was a victim of the London Bridge terror attack.

Almost two years after a terrorist attack on the London Bridge took the life of Canadian Chrissy Archibald and seven other people, a coroner’s inquest has begun.

The inquest, which started May 7 in London, is looking into the June 3, 2017 deaths on the bridge and at Borough Market and the subsequent deaths of the three attackers.

READ MORE: Castlegar B.C. woman killed in London attacks

Archibald was originally from Castlegar , B.C., but at the time of her death, she was living in Holland with her fiancé Tyler Fergusen and the two were on a trip to England.

Along with hearing detailed evidence from the police, medical examiners and witnesses, the inquest is also hearing from some of those who were closest to the victims.

This included a statement from Fergusen, who gave details of the couple’s actions leading up to the attack.

The couple had just been out to dinner.

“I remember how lucky I was to have someone so perfect as Chrissy — more than anything I miss how intently she would listen to everything I had to say, she gave the best advice in every situation and I could feel her genuine care and love,” said Fergusen.

He also shared that at the northern end of the bridge, “Chrissy stopped me out of nowhere, grabbed me close and gave me a passionate kiss after telling me how much she loved me.”

The rest of the testimony is heart wrenching as Fergusen recounts the moment Archibald was struck by a van and the results of that action.

He described the scene as chaos and mayhem.

A statement by Archibald’s family at the time of her death included an encouragement to turn grief into action.

“Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time or labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.”

That statement became an international movement as people began to volunteer and donate using #ChrissySentMe.

READ MORE: Family thanks community for outpouring of support

READ MORE: Castlegar women’s centre to be named after Chrissy Archibald


