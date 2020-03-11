Looking for entertainment in Burns Lake?

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne in the LDSS MPR

The sixth performance in the Arts Council’s 19/20 performing arts season takes place on, March 12 in the LDSS MPR, at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne is living proof that inspiration and perspiration are what it takes to be a genius. With decades of playing, globetrotting tours and award-winning albums under the belt of his flamboyant zoot suit, the 74-year-old piano master might be the hardest-working bluesman in show business. And this true original isn’t changing his tune. “I’m not looking for a different path,” says the Kelowna-based performer. “I love jump blues and boogie-woogie. That’s where my heart is at. I’m just trying to keep that style alive. That’s classic stuff. And I’m at that classic age, so it all works out.” Join us for an evening of great music, and look for the art exhibition in the lobby, featuring the work of Lynda Peebles. Look for posters around town, and our ads in the Lakes District News. Tickets are now on sale at Process 4 Gallery, the Lakes Artisan Centre and LDFC Printing and Stationery. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The Met: Live in HD presents ‘The Magic Flute’at The Beacon Theatre

The third Met Opera of the winter/spring 2020 season, co-presented by the LDAC and The Beacon Theatre, takes place at 1 p.m. sharp on March 15.

Julie Taymor’s beloved production of Mozart’s enchanting fairy tale returns in its abridged, English-language version for families. Soprano Erin Morley is the empowered Pamina and tenor Ben Bliss is the valiant Tamino. Baritone Nathan Gunn is the comic birdcatcher Papageno, and soprano Kathryn Lewek reprises her hair-raising rendition of the malevolent Queen of the Night. Harry Bicket conducts.

To see a trailer of this Met production of The Magic Flute, click on this link:

https://www.metopera.org/discover/video/?videoName=holiday-encore-the-magic-flute-in-cinemas&videoId=4649865851001

Happy Birthday

Celebrate CNC’s 50th birthday at the Burns Lake Campus March 16 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with a free breakfast plus music, slideshows and photos, and a chance to learn about what the Burns Lake Campus is offering today. All week, from March 16 to 20, there will be Aboriginal History Week activities beginning with a daily free lunch and then presentations on traditional land-based healing and wellness, traditional arts and crafts, traditional drumming, cedar rose making and hoop dancing. For more information on Aboriginal History Week events, stop by the College on Highway 16, or phone Susie Tress at 250-692-1755, or e-mail Susie at tresss@cnc.bc.ca.

Burns Lake Public Library AGM

Have you considered joining the Burns Lake Public Library’s Board of Trustees? The Library needs your suggestions, skills, ideas and enthusiasm. If you are interested in joining, come to the Library AGM on March 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the MPR of the Burns Lake Public Library. All are welcome.

Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce AGM

The 2020 AGM of the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce takes place on March 19 at the Heritage Room on Highway 16, across from CNC. The event starts with a ‘Mix and Mingle’ at 6:00 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:30 pm sharp. All Chamber members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liquefied petroleum gas was aboard recently derailed train in northern B.C.: TSB

Just Posted

Great horned owl in Burns. Lake

The great horned owl, also known as the tiger owl or the… Continue reading

Burns Lake citizens of the decade

The recipients of the 2020 Bill Konkin Citizen(s) of the Decade award… Continue reading

Big donation by Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Burns Lake

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union - Lakes District branch donated $1,000 to… Continue reading

Burns Lake Public Library runs numbers on most circulated books and audio for 2019

The Burns Lake Public Library has tried something new this year. At… Continue reading

Pipeline company to bolster contract opportunities

Idea is to fully engage local companies with information

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Most Read