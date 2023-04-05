Looking for some entertainment in Burns Lake?

Kellie Haines Free Show

Vancouver-based ventriloquist and puppeteer Kellie Haines will present a free show for kids and families on Sunday, April 1 at p.m. sharp in the LDSS MPR. The show will feature the puppets created at this week’s puppet-making workshop at LDSS, Kellie’s friends Magrau and Kamilla, as well as Kellie’s original songs and music … and some surprise guest performers Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Look for LDAC’s ads in Lakes District News. To read more about Kellie Haines, click on this link: https://kelliehaines.com

The Beacon Theatre presents ’The Life of Pi’

The Beacon Theatre features a major production by National Theatre Live of ‘The Life of Pi’ that is scooping up British awards on Sunday April 16 at 1 p.m. sharp. For more information on this production, click on this link:

Final show in LDAC’s 22/223 season

The last show in the LDAC’s 22/23 season features John McLachlan and Marc Atkinson presenting ‘Early Morning Rain’: The Songs of Gordon Lightfoot. The performance takes place on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. sharp in the LDSS MPR. The show is a journey through the wonderfully crafted songs of one of Canada’s greatest songwriters, presented by musicians perfectly suited for the journey. John McLachlan has chosen more than twenty songs from Lightfoot’s first ten, prolific years (1966 through 1976), lovingly arranged in ways that make them familiar to anyone who followed Lightfoot’s music, but also fresh for those who have never heard them before. John (on rhythm guitar & vocal) performs with Marc (on lead guitar). They feature some of Lightfoot’s rarely heard gems as well as iconic songs such as: “If You Could Read My Mind,” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” and “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” and many more. The evening will feature the artwork of Jerry Koop of Francois Lake. Look for LDAC’s ads in Lakes District News. Tickets for this show are on sale now at Process 4 circle arts Gallery and at the Lakes Artisan Centre.

Met Opera: Live in HD Falstaff

On Sunday, April 30, The Beacon Theatre presents Falstaff, Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy. The production features a brilliant ensemble cast in Robert Carsen’s celebrated staging. Baritone Michael Volle sings his first Verdi role at the Met as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance. Reuniting after their acclaimed turns in the production’s 2019 run are soprano Ailyn Pérez as Alice Ford, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg Page, and Canadian contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly. Soprano Hera Hyesang Park and tenor Bogdan Volkov are the young couple Nannetta and Fenton, and Maestro Daniele Rustioni conducts. The broadcast starts at 1:00 pm sharp on the 30th of April. Tickets are available at The Beacon box office beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday the 30th. For more information on Falstaff, click on this link:

