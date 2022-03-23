Loppet race at Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake

It was a full day of fun at the Omineca Ski Club on March 13, as the club hosted the 2022 Loppet race. It was the first open event and social with a meal served in two years since the pandemic hit. There were about 30 racers total, and the race included a 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km track which participants got to choose from. Also included in the festivities was a mascot race. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)