Loppet race at Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake

loppet 1
loppet 2
loppet 3
loppet 4
loppet 5
loppet 6
loppet 7
loppet 8
loppet 9
loppet 10

It was a full day of fun at the Omineca Ski Club on March 13, as the club hosted the 2022 Loppet race. It was the first open event and social with a meal served in two years since the pandemic hit. There were about 30 racers total, and the race included a 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km track which participants got to choose from. Also included in the festivities was a mascot race. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Dispatch From Ukraine: Both the dead and alive are underground
Next story
Calgary man speaks out after rockfall on Trans-Canada Highway kills daughter-in-law

Just Posted

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

The first of two mural, designed by local artist Steve Wilejto, located outside Red Apple is one of many aspects of a new wayfinding system being currently installed in Burns Lake. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Village of Burns Lake gets funding for wayfinding project

cnc performance
Aboriginal history and sharing week at CNC in Burns Lake

Classic cars from the Burns Lake Classic Cars group will be featured in the 2022 show and shine event. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Show and shine to return to Burns Lake