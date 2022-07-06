Losing a tire at Lakeview Mall in Burns Lake

A few Burns Lake residents have called into Lakes District News to say they have had to repair their vehicle after going to the Lakeview Mall parking lot and or almost had an accident while swerving and nearly hitting another vehicle to avoid the huge pot holes. As these pot holes do not belong to the Village of Burns Lake, Lakes District News was unable to get comment from mall owners at press time. Hats off to the village for repairing most of the potholes around town already. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)