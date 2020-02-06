Two Canadians on a cruise ship near Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Lower Mainland man on cruise ship quarantined in Japan for coronavirus

Langley man studying abroad is confined to his cabin as officials screen passengers for new cases

A man based in Fort Langley is on the Japanese cruise ship that has been quarantined over concerns about the coronavirus.

Spencer Fehrenbacher, who is doing graduate studies in China, is among many 3,700 people who are confined to their cabins as gloved and masked officials screen passengers. The ship was put under quarantine when it arrived in Yokohama, Japan.

So far, the viral outbreak that began in Wuhan, China has infected about 20,600 people – with neary 24,500 of those cases found on mainland China, as well as two confirmed cases in B.C.

The virus can display symptoms similar to the common cold or flu, including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. The virus has killed more than 500 people.

Fehrenbacher’s family has posted information on Facebook Thursday morning.

“Just did a video call on WeChat with Spencer,” his father Scott said. “The Diamond Princess just announced there are 10 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the ship. Please keep praying for Spencer and the other passengers.”

Spencer was due to catch a flight home on Feb. 3 when the ship was quarantined after the virus was detected in a passenger and additional cases have been found.

