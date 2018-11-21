PICTURED: Cameron Kerr, 30, was killed in a hit and run near Terrace on Nov. 18. (Facebook Photo)

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

RCMP have identified a Lower Mainland suspect in last weekend’s hit and run death of a Northern B.C. man.

Terrace resident Cameron Kerr, 30, had been walking home along Hwy 16 early Sunday morning when he was struck and killed by an oncoming pickup.

Through public tips late Tuesday afternoon, a Ford F350 with damage consistent with the collision, and believed to be the suspect vehicle, has been located on Haida Gwaii. Police are confident that they have identified the suspect driver responsible for the fatality, who is from the Lower Mainland area.

READ MORE: Family of Cameron Kerr plead for driver to come forward

Overall, seven individuals have been questioned by police to determine their exact roles in the event. Two pickup trucks, two boats and three boat trailers have been seized as part of this investigation.

The family held a news conference yesterday with RCMP, pleading for witnesses and the driver responsible to come forward.

“The uncertainty of the circumstances around his death is eating our souls,” his brother Garrett Kerr said. “My world and that of my family was shattered. I lost my best friend since I was two years old and I had to tell my parents that they would never see their son again.”

News of Cameron’s death spread rapidly throughout the Northwest, where he was well known in the outdoor recreation community.

“He was one of the most compassionate, courageous kind and genuine person that anyone has known,” Garrett said. “He was the happiest in the outdoors, on the snow, in the mountains and especially on the river.”

Cameron had attended the wake of a close friend in nearby New Remo on the night of his death. It’s believed he had chosen to walk home rather than drive after drinking.

Police are still investigating this collision and anyone with information who has not already spoken with police are asked to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 


