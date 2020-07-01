Lucas Philips named the Youth Citizen of the year in Burns Lake

Lucas Phillips has been awarded the Burn Lake Rotary club’s Bill Gilgan Youth Citizen of the Year award. Brent Peterson, who is the chair of the youth committee, told Lakes District News that the selection of the award was tough due to the various nominations they received however it made the committee realize “what an amazing group of youth citizens we have here in our little community”. The committee receives the nominations, looks them over and chooses “the most deserving of the award” someone who embodies the values of Burns Lake Rotary Club which include community service and volunteerism, leadership, integrity, fellowship & diversity. “Lucas had a strong rapport with both his teachers and fellow students throughout high school, he maintained honour roll status while participating in a number of school activities such as, playing basketball and captaining the rugby team, guitar tutoring, performing an independent study through studio recording and engineering,” said Peterson adding that Phillips was also active in supporting special needs students, was a member of the student voice & participated in WE day, project trails, project natural resource management and the forestry regional conference. Peterson also informed of Phillips various extra-curricular activities that contributed in the decision like volunteering at the Omenica ski club races, working at the fall fair in the concession and at the children’s fair, refereeing at basketball tournaments, etc. “Lucas is very deserving of this award and truly emulates rotary’s motto, ‘Service above Self’ – again, on behalf of rotary we would like to congratulate Lucas and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Peterson. (Submitted)



