Vice President Academic Chad Thompson (L) gives a speech at the retirement party for Lynn Synotte, at the College of New Caledonia in Burns Lake on April 30. (Corinne George photo)

Staff at the College of New Caledonia (CNC)’s campus in Burns Lake threw a retirement party for Lynn Synotte on April 30. Synotte, a project planner at CNC, worked at the college for 28 years. (Corinne George photo)