MacEwen Children’s Library asking community to name its tree

The Burns Lake Public Library’s newly renovated and opened MacEwen Children’s library is hosting a contest to find a name for its giant tree. The huge three dimensional tree was created by Steve Wiljeto. The tree was part of the library’s complete revitalization of the children’s section that started last year in June, as a result of a $42,000 funding from Burns Lake Rotary Club/MacEwen Committee. The community is encouraged to participate and submit name ideas either in person at the library or by sending an email at libraryn@burnslakelibrary.com by Feb. 27. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)



