Majority of British Columbians still disapprove of grizzly bear trophy hunting

A young grizzly bear walks through Thorsen Creek in the Bella Coola Valley one morning in July 2023. (Heather Karin Martin photo)

Seventy per cent of British Columbians would oppose the province bringing back the the sport or trophy hunting of grizzly bears, according to a new poll.

A research poll released Wednesday (Oct. 4) by Research Co. in partnership with Pacific Wild Alliance found that 84 per cent disapprove the sport.

Opposition is highest on Vancouver Island at 79 per cent, followed by 75 per cent in southern B.C., 74 per cent in the Fraser Valley, 70 per cent in northern B.C. and 66 per cent in Metro Vancouver.

More than three-quarters of British Columbians also think it’s time for the provincial government to pass a law ensuring that the ban on trophy and sport hunting of grizzly bears in B.C. remains in place.

It was back in 2017 that the provincial government ended the grizzly hunt. The Forests Minister at the time said that the province listened to British Columbians and it was “abundantly clear that the grizzly hunt is not in line with their values.”

READ MORE: Grizzly bear trophy hunt to end Nov. 30

Seventy-six per cent of residents agree that decisions about stewardship of grizzly bears should remain in the hands of the provincial government, with grizzly bears held in trust for all British Columbians.

“Grizzly bears, like countless other transboundary species, need a coordinated conservation strategy at the provincial and national level working with Indigenous governments,” said Karen McAllister, the executive director of Pacific Wild.

The province had been seeking feedback on its draft Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework. The deadline was Oct. 6.

grizzly