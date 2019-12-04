Making a holiday market

Eleven local vendors displayed their wares at the annual Holiday Makers Market held in the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Heritage Room on Nov. 30. Items included crafts, art, baking, books and jewelry. The event has been running for more than 10 years. (Blair McBride photos)
