Making snow on Tchesinkut Lake

Burns Lake area locals Jennifer Petersen and her family, stepped out onto Tchesinkut Lake last week in -32 degrees Celsius, with a plan to make the most of the cold weather. Petersen’s daughters Aliana and Callie did the hot water trick where they took boiling hot water in insulated cups and tossed it to create these magical snow formations while their dog Sophie enjoyed the snow on the side. (Jennifer Petersen photo/Lakes District News)



