Cow moose and calves in Burns Lake. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Mamma moose and babies in Burns Lake

A cow moose and her two little calves were spotted in Burns Lake last week and a local was able to capture this photo of the trio. Burns Lake residents have been at the forefront to save the cow moose and calves from the culls and hunts and seeing this trio amidst the cows and calves’ declining population could provide a respite knowing the trio is safe. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

Just Posted

Drumming and singing from three LBN Singers and one Student at the end, the lady is Marion Smith, Eugene Patrick, Wilf Plasway Jr & Bernard Patrick. The language program has 16 students enrolled into the program and 3 Instructors: Rosalie Macdonald, Louise Lacerte and Beatrice Michell. (Rosalie Macdonald photo/Lakes Distric News)
Drums and music at CNC for Aboriginal Day theme

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

Deane Gorsline walked for 28.3 hours during his Walk to End ALS event last month. (Facebook live event screenshot/Lakes District News)
ALS patient’s gritty all-night walk for awareness

The proposed passive weir is to encourage the salmon population growth. (UFFCA photo/Lakes District News)
Public engagement over Endako weir construction concludes