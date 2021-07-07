Mamma moose and babies in Burns Lake

A cow moose and her two little calves were spotted in Burns Lake last week and a local was able to capture this photo of the trio. Burns Lake residents have been at the forefront to save the cow moose and calves from the culls and hunts and seeing this trio amidst the cows and calves’ declining population could provide a respite knowing the trio is safe. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
