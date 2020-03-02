Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

A 25-year-old man died at a Langford workplace Monday morning.
West Shore RCMP were called to Sysco, 2881 Amy Rd. in Langford, around 4 a.m. where police say the man was hit by a semi tractor trailer.
The West Shore RCMP continues to investigate alongside WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroners Service.
RCMP will not release further details at this time.
Heavy police presence in Sysco parking lot in #Langford. Tarp set up. RCMP officer says press release to come. @GoldstreamNews pic.twitter.com/eAib9couDP
— Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) March 2, 2020