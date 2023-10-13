Man, 30, charged with 2nd-degree murder in case of missing B.C. woman

Jodine Millar was reported missing from her home in Coquitlam on Nov. 27, 2022

Thirty-year-old Carson Mackay has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jodine Millar (pictured) of Coquitlam. She was reported missing Nov. 27, 2022 and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over Dec. 2. Mackay was arrested Oct. 12, 2023 in Calgary and charged the following day. (Police handout)

A 30-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder nearly a year after a Coquitlam woman was reported missing.

Carson Mackay was charged Friday (Oct. 13) after being arrested the previous day in Calgary, in connection with the 2022 murder of 57-year-old Jodine Millar, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti told Black Press Media that Millar’s remains have been located, but he couldn’t get into specifics of where or when.

Pierotti said that Mackay had been living in Coquitlam at the time of the homicide, but had since relocated to Calgary. He added the two were known to each other, but couldn’t get into the exact nature of their relationship.

“This is not random. It was two people that were known to each other.”

It was on Nov. 27, 2022 that Millar was reported missing from her home in Coquitlam. Police say that based on evidence, her disappearance was a result of foul play. IHIT took conduct of the investigation Dec. 2.

Her vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Tucson, was found unoccupied after a single-vehicle collision in Abbotsford the day after she was reported missing. Pierotti said IHIT worked with forensics to process the vehicle after the collision.

Millar had moved to B.C. from Manitoba to be with her adult daughter. Pierotti said she would spend most of her time going for long walks with her dog, which was always with her.

She had no criminal record and had never been reported missing prior to Nov. 27, 2022.

