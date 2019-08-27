(File)

Kelowna winery employee arrested after hidden camera found in bathroom

The man has since been fired from Summerhill Pyramid Winery and could face charges of voyeurism

A Kelowna man has been arrested after RCMP were called to a local business regarding a possible voyeurism offence.

On Aug. 23, an individual located what they believed to be a small hidden camera in the staff washroom of Summerhill Pyramid Winery prompting an investigation by RCMP.

After the initial investigation, a man who was employed by the popular winery was arrested and could be facing charges of voyeurism. He was released from police custody and is set to appear in court soon.

Summerhill’s CEO Ezra Cipes confirmed the staff member has been terminated and all other bathrooms, staff and public, have been swept.

“There are no other cameras,” Cipes said.

“I want everybody to know this is a tough time for Summerhill and we’re doing everything we can to support our team,” Cipes said. “We are asking for the public’s support and understanding.”

Cipes said his staff of “amazing people” are looking into potential technologies they can utilize to prevent any incident like this ever happening again.

“This could happen to anybody,” Cipes said. “And it’s horrible.”

“The Kelowna General Investigations Section are continuing their investigation into this incident as they work with the staff and management at that location.” Kelowna RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith said.

“Evidence has been seized in relation to this offence and once it has been properly processed, RCMP will be able to determine how many victims may be involved and further charges could be forwarded.”

READ MORE: Public upset over man allegedly exposing himself at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

READ MORE: ‘There’s no room for a rib fest’: protesters shut down Richter and Bernard

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police criticized in case of B.C. man found dead weeks after being reported missing

Just Posted

Celebrating 90 years of service

August 25, 2019 St. John’s Heritage Church celebrated 90 years. Mayor Funk… Continue reading

Burns Lake local events

Garden Fresh Nutrition Workshop Jess Hart, Holistic Nutritionist, will lead a garden… Continue reading

Masked bandit spotted in Burns Lake

A raccoon was found dead on Highway 16, about three kilometres east… Continue reading

Pave the way for Burns Lake

Labourers work on the downtown portion of the Highway 16 repaving project.… Continue reading

Men charged with assault on Southside

Two men face charges following a violent incident on the Southside on… Continue reading

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

Man arrested after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery

Ex-employee of Summerhill Pyramid Winery could be facing charges of voyeurism

Canadian kids are eating healthier in school these days, B.C. study suggests

UBC study found that food insecurity is a bigger issue now than 11 years ago

Bella Coola woman stays in tent waiting to deliver baby in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

Police criticized in case of B.C. man found dead weeks after being reported missing

Car may have remained undiscovered for weeks in dense natural brush

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Most Read