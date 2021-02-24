Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into B.C. bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

A Victoria bylaw officer was quick to call police Tuesday morning after a man reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into their truck window.

When police arrived at 10:20 a.m., the man had already fled on a bike into Beacon Hill Park, but officers were able to locate and arrest him a short time later without incident. There were no injuries and the man was released with a court date.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Victoria

