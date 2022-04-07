An arrest has been made by RCMP following a shooting incident in Burns Lake. (File photo/Black Press)

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Burns Lake

For incident that occurred on Sunday, April 3

Burns Lake RCMP, they have arrested one person in connection with the shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022, according to Corporal Madonna Saunderson, RCMP North District Media Relations.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Burns Lake shooting causes anxiety in community

The adult man was arrested early this week without incident and remains in custody pending his next court appearance. He is schedule to appear in provincial court on Friday, April 8, 2022.

If you have any information about this contact the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171.

