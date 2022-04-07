Man arrested in connection with shooting in Burns Lake

Burns Lake RCMP, they have arrested one person in connection with the shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022, according to Corporal Madonna Saunderson, RCMP North District Media Relations.
The adult man was arrested early this week without incident and remains in custody pending his next court appearance. He is schedule to appear in provincial court on Friday, April 8, 2022.
If you have any information about this contact the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171.
Have a story tip? Email:
Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
