Man convicted of possessing child sexual material in Kelowna charged again

The latest in a string of search warrants carried out by Kelowna RCMP’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has nabbed a 23-year-old known repeat offender.

The man, whose devices were seized and searched, has been charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material. He was convicted of a similar offence earlier this year, and is now being held in custody until his next court appearance on April 20.

“Our team of experienced investigators have the tools to combat these hideous offences,” said Cpl. James Jenkins. “These offenders may think they can hide behind their computers, however our team is dedicated and well equipped to oust these criminals from their perceived anonymity. Our message to the offenders of these hideous crimes is clear, STOP.”

