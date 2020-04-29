A Helijet helicopter. (Black Press Media files)

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

A 26-year-old man is facing a variety of charges after police said he broke into a Vancouver helicopter facility.

According to Vancouver police, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at a Helijet base.

Staff told police they saw a man in a secure area where a helicopter was parked.

“They watched as he tore the door off the helicopter, and as they raced outside, he continued his attempts to damage the aircraft,” a statement on the Vancouver police website said.

Police said the suspect “allegedly threatened to kill the employees” before feeling when officers arrived. Police said he fled by jumping a perimeter fence, walking over to a police car and threw a large rock at the windshield, smashing glass which flew at police officer. The police officer was not injured

According to police, Victor Olkowski, of no fixed address, has been charged with break-and-enter, mischief, assaulting a police officer and uttering threats.

aviation

