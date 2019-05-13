IHIT says they have ‘significant developments’ to announce in investigation of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s death. (File photo)

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Harjot Singh Deo, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bhavkiran Dhesi’s death.

Police announced the charge at a press conference Monday. Deo was arrested May 10 after landing at Vancouver International Airport from a domestic flight, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they believe there are still people out there who have “intimate knowledge” regarding the case. Those people are being asked to contact the RCMP.

Dhesi, 19, was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 in 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m., in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Police said Monday that Deo and Dhesi were in a romantic relationship, however they don’t know if they were dating at the time of her death.

READ MORE: Torched-SUV victim ‘had the purest heart,’ says sister

Police did not reveal the cause of death.

More to come…

Previous story
150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Just Posted

Evacuation order for Fraser Lake fire lifted

The state of emergency and evacuation order related to the fire burning… Continue reading

Fire breaks out near Fraser Lake

A fire broke out in the afternoon of May 11 near Fraser… Continue reading

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Log costs, weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires stated as primary reasons for closure

RCMP patrol school grounds after third threat in a week in northwest B.C.

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

UPDATE: Fire in Lejac is 50% contained

RDBN is requesting people to be cautious with campfires during the May long weekend

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Most Read