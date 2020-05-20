Man charged with aggravated assault and theft in Burns Lake pleads, ‘not guilty’

On April 15, the Burns Lake RCMP found a man stabbed several times, at Moe Road and launched an investigation. After an extensive search, the police arrested and charged, one Steven James Rinas in connection to the stabbing.

Rinas was set to appear for his arraignment on May 12. He is facing four counts, with charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle. During his arraignment, Rinas pled not guilty to all the counts and elected to be tried by a provincial court judge. When an accused elects to be tried by a provincial court judge, the provincial court judge endorses on the information, in this case on information 9596-C-2, a record of the election, and continues with the trial.

The man who was allegedly stabbed by Rinas, was taken to Burns Lake Hospital but later transported to Vancouver by a medevac flight, for further treatment and has now been released.

Rinas, 52, had appeared before the Smithers court for his first appearance on April 21 after which his bail hearing was set for April 24. Rinas’ bail was denied and he was ordered to be detained on the charges.

Rinas has been remanded in custody and the matter has been adjourned to July 6, 2020 to fix the trial date according to Daniel McLaughlin, the communications counsel with the Ministry of Attorney General.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Wildroots Flowers Gifts in Burns Lake makes a difference

Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts did a great Mother’s Day initiative that… Continue reading

Current risk of flooding due to snow melts very low

Snow packs are one of the major factors for flood risks in… Continue reading

Final decision on the WKE FI program tabled due to the pandemic

The school board for School District 91 (SD91) in a board meeting… Continue reading

“No ‘quick-fix’ to Burns Lake’s connectivity problems”

“There is no ‘quick-fix’ to this area’s connectivity problems,” says RDBN Director… Continue reading

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Most Read