Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

A camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff during a search for the missing man

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after slipping off a cliff at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after falling 30 feet off a cliff, police in West Vancouver say. It is believed he may have been trying to capture a photograph.

“This is a really sad and tragic accident,” said Sgt. Kevin Goodmurphy. “There’s a family grieving this morning and we offer them our sincerest condolences.”

Officers were called to Lighthouse Park just after 6 p.m. after hikers found a backpack and assumed its owner was lost.

Crews – including the Coast Guard and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue – aided police in their evening search for the missing man.

Eventually, a camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff. The man’s body was found not far away, near the water’s edge.

Goodmurphy said it was determined the senior slipped and fell, likely while he was trying to take a picture.

READ MORE: ‘Risky rescue’ for three teens who went down 40-foot cliff in Chilliwack



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.