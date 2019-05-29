A vehicle accident on May 20 on the Southside left one man dead, the RCMP said in a news release. (Lakes District News file photo)

Man dies in Southside traffic accident

A vehicle crash on May 20 on the Southside left one person dead and one injured.

Burns Lake RCMP received a report at around 10:30 p.m. on that day of a deadly vehicle collision on Keefes Landing Road in Southbank, according to an RCMP news release.

Once investigators arrived at the crash site they found a deceased male who had been thrown from the vehicle.

The accident was first reported by a passing driver who informed a Southbank homeowner that the motorist was transporting the injured vehicle occupant from the accident site to the hospital.

An RCMP member from the Burns Lake detachment met with the injured person at the northside of Francois Lake and took them to the Lakes District Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash, with a traffic analyst assisting the Burns Lake RCMP in the probe.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who might have dash camera footage or photos related to it should contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Just Posted

Ruddy a big mover of Burns Lake’s early business community

Though he seldom gets the recognition accorded to other members of Burns… Continue reading

Climate strike in Burns Lake

Burns Lake residents stage a climate strike on the corner of Government… Continue reading

Man dies in Southside traffic accident

A vehicle crash on May 20 on the Southside left one person… Continue reading

Cheslatta to work with First Nations resource alliance

The Indian Resource Council (IRC) and the First Nations Major Projects Coalition… Continue reading

Inactive local bank accounts worth almost $900

Almost $900 from several inactive bank accounts in the Burns Lake region… Continue reading

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

UPDATE: ‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Aquilini senior VP Jim Chu issues response to temporary workers.

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Most Read