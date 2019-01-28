Garry Taylor Handlen entered a plea of not guilty to the first-degree murder of the 12-year-old Monica Jack (pictured). (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

A judge has sentenced Garry Handlen to life in prison for killing a 12-year-old girl in 1978 but moments later dismissed a case involving allegations the man murdered another British Columbia girl three years earlier.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen called Handlen a sexual predator who preys on the vulnerable and weak to commit barbaric crimes and has already been convicted for other sexual assaults.

RELATED: Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Handlen was found guilty by a jury earlier this month of the first-degree murder of Monica Jack, who disappeared while riding her bike in Merritt on May 6, 1978.

He had also been charged with the first-degree murder of 11-year Kathryn-Mary Herbert in or near Matsqui in 1975, but pleaded not guilty after being sentenced for Jack’s murder and the Crown said it would not be presenting evidence.

A conviction of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence of 25 years without parole, although Cullen noted Handlen is eligible to apply for parole in 15 years through the so-called faint hope clause because he killed Jack before that law was eliminated.

READ MORE: Crown tells jury to accept undercover confession of B.C. girl’s murder

Jack’s cousin Debbie John told the sentencing hearing she has carried enormous guilt about Jack’s murder because she was the one to suggest they ride their bicycles into Merritt the day Jack disappeared.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B
Next story
Canada to host Venezuela summit to support anti-Maduro forces

Just Posted

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Rio Tinto seeks responsiveness to change in 2019

Rio Tinto wants to better respond to the needs of regional stakeholders… Continue reading

Railway safety needs more oversight in Canada, author says

Are we safe in Burns Lake, if an accident involving dangerous substances… Continue reading

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

RCMP on man-hunt for two armed suspects in northwest B.C.

Terrace RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating after truck was stolen at gunpoint

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The complaint by Kari Simpson of Culture Guard centres on washroom signs.

Strange cloud forms over B.C.’s South Coast

The cloud formed over Abbotford on Monday afternoon

Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman

June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, was found dead in a home in Bassano, Alta.

Most Read