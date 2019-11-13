Man hit, killed by vehicle in Fraser Lake

Police are investigating an incident involving a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fraser Lake on Nov. 13. (Lakes District News file photo)

A man was struck and killed by a motor vehicle in Fraser Lake in the morning of Nov. 13.

The body of a 66-year-old Fraser Lake resident was found on the road behind the local shopping mall, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a news release.

The evidence shows he was hit by a commercial vehicle, which police have identified and seized for forensic examination.

The driver has been cooperating with police.

“While the investigation continues, causal factors have yet to be determined,” the release said, though RCMP added that alcohol was not involved in the incident.

Police would like to speak with members of the public who were in the area of the mall and along Endako Ave. between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. and who might have dashcam footage.

To provide information, contact the Fraser Lake RCMP at 250 699-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

