Police are investigating an incident involving a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fraser Lake on Nov. 13. (Lakes District News file photo)

Man hit, killed by vehicle in Fraser Lake

A man was struck and killed by a motor vehicle in Fraser Lake in the morning of Nov. 13.

The body of a 66-year-old Fraser Lake resident was found on the road behind the local shopping mall, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in a news release.

The evidence shows he was hit by a commercial vehicle, which police have identified and seized for forensic examination.

The driver has been cooperating with police.

“While the investigation continues, causal factors have yet to be determined,” the release said, though RCMP added that alcohol was not involved in the incident.

Police would like to speak with members of the public who were in the area of the mall and along Endako Ave. between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. and who might have dashcam footage.

To provide information, contact the Fraser Lake RCMP at 250 699-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

Just Posted

Man hit, killed by vehicle in Fraser Lake

A man was struck and killed by a motor vehicle in Fraser… Continue reading

Cullen gets $89,000 in post-MP severance

At 55, the former MP will also be eligible for an $82,000 per annum pension

Pipeline project prioritizes local workers, TC says

The Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline project might offer numerous jobs to locals… Continue reading

Possible pot shop in the works

Signage of Crossroads Cannabis has gone up on the building that KFC… Continue reading

Scaring away hunger

Members of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS)’s Student Voice leadership group collected… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

B.C. forest industry trade mission finding new markets in China

Diplomatic tensions eased, minister Doug Donaldson says

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

“I thought, enough is enough”: B.C. teen takes on bullies through social media

‘I thought, enough is enough. I wanted to try something to stop it.’

Audit finds Canada’s fisheries in decline and response lacks urgency

Report says 17 per cent of fish stocks are critically depleted, up from 13.4 per cent in 2018

No four-wheel drive ambulances for the north

Aren’t suitable for paramedics or patients

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Most Read