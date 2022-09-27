Man in Abbotsford who posted topless photos of ex-girlfriend gets suspended sentence

A man who posted revealing photos of his girlfriend on social media after she broke up with him has received a suspended sentence and two years’ probation.

Kaiden Harris, 23, was sentenced Sept. 21 in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty to criminal harassment.

Two other charges – extortion and distribution of intimate images – were stayed.

The sentence Harris received was what his lawyer, Alexis Falk, had recommended at his sentencing hearing in August, while Crown lawyer Dorothy Tsui had suggested a six-month conditional sentence (house arrest) and one year of probation.

The court heard that Harris continuously called and texted his ex-girlfriend in April 2020 after she broke up with him.

Even after a warning by the Abbotsford Police Department to stop the behaviour, Harris called the woman between 250 and 300 times over April 24 and 25, 2020.

Interspersed with the calls were numerous text messages, including several in which Harris told her to answer the calls or he would post nude photos of her on social media.

On the evening of April 24, he posted several photos of the woman to his personal Instagram account and through the VSCO photo-sharing website. One of the pictures showed her topless.

Harris then posted a second set of photos to Instagram which showed the victim in her underwear and topless.

When the woman called Harris and pleaded with him to remove the photos, Harris’s response was: “Get back with me and I will take the photos down.”

Harris was arrested for criminal harassment on the evening of April 26, 2020, and was told by the arresting officer to remove the photos, which he did.

A suspended sentence means Harris will receive a criminal record if he violates the conditions of his probation and could go to jail.



