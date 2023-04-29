The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

Man injured after being shot by RCMP, police watchdog investigating

IIO says police had received reports of man stabbing people prior to shooting

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after police shot a man in Prince George.

The man, who was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” was shot by police April 26 around 9 p.m. after reports of a man stabbing people. The BC RCMP release adds a victim of the reported stabbing was also treated at hospital.

BC RCMP say officers found the reportedly armed suspect “who became aggressive.”

Police say the officers used a conducted energy weapon, then “an interaction occurred,” and officers shot the man. The release does not specify what the “interaction” was.

Now that the IIO is investigating, no further information will be released.

Prince George RCMP is conducting a subsequent investigation into the stabbing incident.

READ MORE: Lawsuit alleges Prince George teen was coerced into sex trade while in ministry care

READ MORE: Police investigating 5th Prince George homicide of the year, all linked to drug trade

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend King’s coronation in London next week

Just Posted

The former Mumford’s Lodge property is to be the new home for tenants from a mould-infested Terrace apartment building. (Provided photo)
Province buys former Terrace motel to house displaced apartment tenants

Tahltan/Tłingit artist Randi Ball of Dease Lake created the above logo for the 2023 Skeena Salmon Art Show, hosted by the Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society. (Courtesy of Randi Ball)
Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society unveils 2023 logo by Indigenous artist Randi Ball

Photo Credit Mr. Larsen Dated on the back April 1976 – building the Omineca Princess in (SouthCountry) the Southside, and the original Francois Lake Ferry 1922-1949. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Way back Wednesday – Ferry landing and Larsen family

View of the existing AltaGas propane export terminal on Ridley Island from the water. A new bulk liquids export facility is proposed to go up adjacent to this one following an announcement April 26 of a joint venture between AltaGas and Vopak. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Vopak and AltaGas combine to evaluate new bulk liquids terminal at Prince Rupert port