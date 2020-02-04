FILE.. (Black Press Media)

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

A man is missing after an avalanche south of Chetwynd in B.C.’s Peace region on Sunday, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Mounties were notified of an emergency beacon signal on the east face of the Murray Mountain range, between Mt. Hunter and Milburn Peak, and south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park, just after 4 p.m.

Authorities said a group of snowmobilers, one of whom is now missing, had been in the area at the time of the avalanche.

Search and rescue was called in Monday evening but ground crews weren’t able to get to the area due to weather conditions and the risk of more avalanches.

Police dogs, helicopters and search and rescue crews will begin searching when it is safe to do so.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain
Next story
B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Just Posted

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

New trial ordered in ‘brutal’ murder of Fribjon Bjornson

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors

Burns Lake rallies to help resident fighting cancer with online auction; starts today

Burns Lake is once again rallying to help out a community member… Continue reading

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

RCMP pipeline checkpoint ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Indigenous woman detained, not arrested, at northern B.C. pipeline checkpoint, RCMP say

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

B.C. union construction dispute directed to Labour Relations Board

Building Trades celebrate as B.C. Supreme Court declines case

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

B.C. trans activist’s human rights complaints deferred until $6K paid to beauty salons

Human Rights Tribunal ordered Jessica Yaniv to pay each salon she said discriminated against her

Story of fatal misadventure emerging from B.C. river search for missing men

Two dead, another missing after torrential rains swell Sooke River on southern Vancouver Island

Most Read