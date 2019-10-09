Man on trial for alleged sex assault in Granisle

Ranning Charlie allegedly committed the offences in Granisle in August of 2018. (Lakes District News file photo)

The trial of a man facing charges of sexual assault and break and enter that allegedly took place in Granisle continued on Oct. 3.

Ranning Charlie appeared by videoconference in the Smithers Provincial Court for the trial hearing.

Charlie is accused of sexual assault and break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, which he allegedly perpetrated in Granisle in August of 2018.

The name of the alleged victim was not released.

Charlie’s trial began on Aug. 12 of this year.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The accused’s next court appearance for the trial is on Dec. 2, in Smithers.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

