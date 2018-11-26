Man rescued from Terrace area mountain after snowmobile injury

Helicopter used to transport snowmobiler from Trapper Mountain over the weekend

The injured snowmobiler was taken to a local cabin in the Trapper Mountain area until medical services arrived. (Contibuted photo)

A man is in hospital after injuring his back while snowmobiling in the Trapper Mountain area east of Terrace over the weekend.

He was taken to a local cabin until medical assistance arrived.

Three Terrace Search and Rescue technicians responded to a call from Emergency Health Services (EHS) and boarded a BK117 Great Slave Helicopters medical transportation helicopter, arriving on scene within minutes of leaving the Northwest Regional Airport.

Great Slave Helicopters arrived five years ago and offered a new partnership to SAR, who then began a long process of equipment fundraising and training to reestablish the emergency service.

Once on scene, the injured man was treated and loaded onto the helicopter with assistance from other snowmobilers. The BK117’s rear entry doors made it easy to load the stretcher onto the helicopter with minimal disruption to the patient, says Terrace SAR president Dwayne Sheppard.

At the airport, the snowmobiler was handed over to EHS for further treatment.

More to come.



