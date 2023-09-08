Spectators watch as a canoe passes during the Four Fires Festival on Vancouver’s False Creek, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Spectators watch as a canoe passes during the Four Fires Festival on Vancouver’s False Creek, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Man suffers burns as boat fire erupts in Vancouver’s False Creek

2 boats damaged but remained afloat after blaze that appears to have been caused by cooking

Fire has damaged a roughly 10 metre pleasure craft, one of the many small boats that moor long-term in Vancouver’s False Creek.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue asst. chief Ken Gemmill says a man may have been cooking when the fire broke out about 5:30 p.m., Thursday, in the waters off David Lam Park in Yaletown.

The man, and a woman aboard a 12-metre sailboat that was tied to the pleasure boat, had already been taken to a nearby dock by another vessel before two of Vancouver’s fireboats arrived.

The woman was not injured but Gemmill says the man was taken to hospital for treatment of severe burns.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames that damaged the interior of the powerboat and scorched the side of the sailboat.

Both vessels remained afloat and didn’t cause any environmental damage but Gemmill says the blaze may renew interest in the problem of long-term, illegal moorage in False Creek.

fireVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Don’t dodge wildfire checkpoints, Okanagan residents warned
Next story
B.C. Cantonese speakers work to keep the language alive

Just Posted

Terrace’s Skeena Sawmills stands operational on July 3, 2020, three years before announcing a major round of layoffs amidst growing operational challenges. (Black Press Media file photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Skeena Sawmills in Terrace lays off its staff amid operational challenges

CCTV image of Murray Edmund Lee. (Burns Lake RCMP photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake RCMP requesting public help in locating a missing person

Wells Creek wildfire evacuation order rescinded

No ice in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena due to a Freon refrigerant leak inside the chiller at the Multiplex Complex in Burns Lake. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Arena and Curling rink out of ice for the foreseeable future