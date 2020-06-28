Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

One man is in custody after a nearly 11-hour standoff on the Gitsegukla First Nation reserve near Hazelton Saturday (June 27).
According to New Hazelton RCMP, they were called to a home on the reserve at about 3:40 a.m. on Saturday for a report of assault involving a man who was found to be breaching court-imposed conditions for “similar offences.”
Police said they found a “distraught man” who had barricaded himself into the home and claimed he had a rifle. A witness told police there was a woman inside.
RCMP said they blocked off a road and evacuated multiple residents as they went through several hours of de-escalation with the help of a crisis negotiator and a critical incident commander. At about 2:15 p.m., the man and woman left the home and police took the man into custody.
Police said no one was injured during the incident and the 26-year-old man is being held for further medical assessment. No guns were found in the home but Mounties are still investigating and the man is facing potential charges.
