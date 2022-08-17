Man wanted by Houston RCMP on robbery, firearms charges

Matthew Roy White considered armed and dangerous

Matthew Roy White is wanted by the Houston RCMP. He's considered armed and dangerous.

The Houston RCMP is looking for 40-year-old Matthew Roy White who is wanted on a variety of charges.

White, a Caucasian male standing six feet, one inch tall and weighing 181 pounds, is wanted for robbery, break and enter, possession of stolen property and several offences involving firearms.

He has a shaved head, blue eyes and may have a goatee.

There’s a tribal tattoo on the right side of his chest and a tattoo of a handgun on his right front shoulder.

Police say he should not be approached or confronted and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Information can be provided by contacting the Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204.

