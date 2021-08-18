Man wanted for assault

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating wanted person Christopher Taylor. Taylor is 31 years old and is wanted for assault. He is described as a Caucasian male with blonde hair and blue eyes, stands at 5’11 and weighs 13o lbs. According to the RCMP, Taylor has multiple tattoos including a cross on his left wrist, a spider on his right wrist, a spider on his right forearm and a tribal cross on his right upper arm. He should be considered violent and should not be approached. If located, call police immediately. If you have any information about Christopher Taylor, or where he may be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could be eligible for a cash reward.