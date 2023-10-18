Mandatory Mask sign on Oct. 5 at Burns Lake Hospital. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

Mandatory masks in hospitals

As the Health Minister and Provincial Health Officer announced in late September, medical mask wearing is required by all health-care workers, volunteers, contractors and visitors in patient care areas of health care facilities province-wide, effective from Oct. 3 and has been implemented at Burns Lake Hospital. Not all areas within a health care facility are patient care areas, or areas that are accessed by patients, residents or clients who are there to receive care or services – such as administrative areas or staff offices. As the signage indicates, individuals may be asked to wear a medical mask if they will be entering a patient care area during their visit to a facility. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

