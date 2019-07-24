Manitoba RCMP ramp up search for two suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were on July 23 named as suspects in the deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese and a third, unidentified man. (RCMP image)

Manitoba RCMP have ramped up the search for two suspects in the three deaths in northern British Columbia, the Manitoba force said in a tweet on July 24.

An informational checkstop has been set up near Provincial Roads 280 and 290, which are in the area of Gillam, where Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were spotted on July 23.

Gillam is a remote community more than 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

McLeod and Schmegelsky, from Port Alberni are considered dangerous and the public is advised not to approach them.

They were previously sighted in northern Saskatchewan.

Speaking at a press conference in Surrey on the morning of July 23, Sgt. Janelle Shoheit requested the public’s assistance in locating the pair.

RCMP said they were driving a 2011 Grey Toyota Rav 4.

The teenagers are suspects in the deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese and a third, unidentified man whose body was found near a burning vehicle, south of Dease Lake.

Fowler and Deese, a young couple were found shot to death near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were first reported as missing after their pickup truck was found on fire on Highway 37, south of Dease Lake on July 19.

Police couldn’t confirm if they were armed but advised that people can change their appearances and vehicles and the public should be vigilant and call 911 if any suspicious activity is detected.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
