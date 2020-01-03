Missing person in Fort St. James

Fort St. James RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a resident.
Margaret Duncan went missing on Dec. 31, 2019 and was last seen in downtown Fort St. James, stated a Jan. 3 news release.
Duncan is described as:
• First Nations female
• 56-years old
• 5 ft 3 inches tall (160 cm)
• 115 lbs (52 kg)
• grey hair
• brown eyes
She was last seen wearing eye-glasses, blue jeans, a bluish grey jacket and an old faded light purple boots.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Duncan is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
