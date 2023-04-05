Save the date

Mark your calendars Burns Lake we’re planning a party of the century

A day in the life of our event coordinators is like being the conductor of an orchestra. It involves juggling tasks like a master multitasker, from scouting locations, coordinating with vendors, managing budgets, designing layouts, and ensuring the smooth execution of every detail. This is what the last six months have looked like when planning a celebration of the century.

First off, can we just say how excited we are to see and hear the excitement building in our amazing community! What a wonderful year of celebrating ahead!”

1. What are some of the biggest challenges you have faced when coordinating an event of this magnitude?

One of the greatest challenges has been finding ways to reach every corner of our community and try to make sure everyone is informed and invited to get involved where they are able and interested. If we have missed anyone or any organizations/businesses, please reach out to us because we would love to hear from you!

2. What type of event is it?

A big one! We hope for it to be a weekend for past and present residents to reconnect and celebrate our home.

3. How many guests are expected to attend?

We have heard rumblings of folks coming from near and far kinda like a homecoming of sorts, but we really need everyone’s help to get word-of-mouth invitations and information out there so we don’t miss anyone who would like to be here. There is information in the Lakes District News, as well as on our social media platforms on Facebook (www.facebook.com/visitburnslake).

4. What is the location and date of the event?

Tagged Centennial celebrations have begun, starting with the Centennial Ice Fishing Derby at the end of February, and things have just amped up from there. Have an event? Want added exposure and help? give us a call. However, most of the weekend events are planned for August 17-20th are free to the public with the exception of a few like the triathlon and dinner and dance.

5. What unique features or activities have you planned for the event?

We have some exciting musical acts & surprises planned – we literally cannot wait to announce those! We didn’t want to overschedule the weekend, we want people to be able to visit and relax but have some fun things: Dinner and dance, a triathlon, a couple of parades, and of course food & beer gardens!

6. What is your favorite part about planning the biggest milestone birthday ever? The enthusiasm! It is so fun to see how passionate we all are about our home, everyone has really great ideas for this birthday, and it has been a lot of fun trying to make those a reality.

Pop-up banner image