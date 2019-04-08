The scene outside the National Harbor, a convention and tourist destination in Maryland

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

A law enforcement official says a Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people at National Harbor, a convention and tourist destination just outside the nation’s capital.

The official described the allegation to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss it by name. More information was expected in a court filing Monday.

READ MORE: Toronto man sentenced to 4 years for trying to get into Syria to join ISIL

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland declined to comment.

Federal prosecutors last month charged a Maryland man with driving a stolen U-Haul to National Harbor.

READ MORE: Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

ABC News was first to report the allegation.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought
Next story
Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

Just Posted

Likhts’amisyu clan vows to build new blockade

Conflict continues between pipeline company and Wet’suwet’en

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Aboriginal youth hockey championship

The team Dayee Yez placed fourth in the Prince George championships last… Continue reading

Pipeline work to start in 2020, CGL says

Work on the Coastal GasLink (CGL) project in the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Most Read