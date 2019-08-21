Masked bandit spotted in Burns Lake

A raccoon was found dead on Highway 16, about three kilometres east of Burns Lake, in this photo taken by Maria Andersen on Aug. 2. Raccoons are commonly seen on the Lower Mainland but are rarely seen in the Burns Lake region or northern British Columbia, according to Karlee Hall, Seasonal Conservation Officer with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. There have been no sightings in this area for over a decade and the furry creature likely climbed onto a transport truck in southern B.C. and was inadvertently brought to this region, where it was found.

