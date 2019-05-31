Maureen Luggi elected new chief of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Maureen Luggi was elected the new chief of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in its election on May 30.

Luggi took 55 votes in the poll, ahead of Erwin Tom and incumbent chief Vivian Tom, who both had 21 votes, according to OneFeather, a First Nations elections services company.

This will be Luggi’s second time serving as leader of the First Nation, after she was chief in the early 2000s.

Heather Nooski and Karen Ogen-Toews won the two councillor seats, with 49 and 48 votes, respectively.

Ogen-Toews has also previously served as chief.

Sterling Sampson, Rochelle Turner and Viola Turner also ran for the councillor seats.

The terms of the winners last for three years.

A total of 107 people cast ballots, out of 183 eligibile voters, for a turnout of 58 per cent.

Forty-two ballots were cast in person, and 65 electronically.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

