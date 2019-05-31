Maureen Luggi elected new chief of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Maureen Luggi was elected the new chief of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in its election on May 30.

Luggi took 55 votes in the poll, ahead of Erwin Tom and incumbent chief Vivian Tom, who both had 21 votes, according to OneFeather, a First Nations elections services company.

This will be Luggi’s second time serving as leader of the First Nation, after she was chief in the early 2000s.

Heather Nooski and Karen Ogen-Toews won the two councillor seats, with 49 and 48 votes, respectively.

Ogen-Toews has also previously served as chief.

Sterling Sampson, Rochelle Turner and Viola Turner also ran for the councillor seats.

The terms of the winners last for three years.

A total of 107 people cast ballots, out of 183 eligibile voters, for a turnout of 58 per cent.

Forty-two ballots were cast in person, and 65 electronically.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres
Next story
B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Just Posted

Maureen Luggi elected new chief of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Maureen Luggi was elected the new chief of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation… Continue reading

Ruddy a big mover of Burns Lake’s early business community

Though he seldom gets the recognition accorded to other members of Burns… Continue reading

Parrot Lake fire extinguished

A wildfire reported near Parrot Lake was investigated and deemed a non-threat.… Continue reading

Climate strike in Burns Lake

Burns Lake residents stage a climate strike on the corner of Government… Continue reading

Man dies in Southside traffic accident

A vehicle crash on May 20 on the Southside left one person… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Most Read