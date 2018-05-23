Members of the Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department at a weekly practice session. The volunteer force responded to an extraordinary number of calls in mid-May. (David Gordon Koch)

May mayhem for Burns Lake fire department

Burns Lake fire department reports frequent calls

The local fire department responded to a flurry of emergency calls in mid-May.

The Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department received seven calls for service between May 10-14 alone, said fire chief Rob Krause.

To put that in perspective, the fire department responds to just eight structure fires in an average year.

And they normally receive about 10 emergency calls per month.

One was a false alarm, while the others included a medical call, a motor vehicle accident and four structure fires.

And two of those fires took place on May 14, when Krause paused from a weekly practice session with members of the volunteer corps at the Burns Lake Fire Hall to speak with the Lakes District News.

“It’s been a very interesting four days,” said Krause.

Among the fires, three were minor. But another blaze, which occurred on May 12, on Osatuik Road, south of Burns Lake, saw losses that Krause estimated to exceed $100,000. Those losses were uninsured, said Krause.

That blaze completely destroyed a shed and a fifth-wheel trailer, and also damaged a house. The cause remained unknown.

Among the minor fires, the causes included a careless cigarette smoker who improperly disposed of a butt in his trash, which caught ablaze on his deck.

Another of the fires was due to an an overheated meat smoker on someone’s deck, Krause said.

The third minor fire remained a mystery but it was “possibly spontaneous combustion from a piece of broken glass acting as a magnifier,” said Krause.

He said there was nothing connecting the various fires and no sign of foul play. “All of them are unrelated,” he said, adding that occupants were at home at all of them.

As for the motor vehicle accident, it was a single-vehicle rollover, and both people in the car were reportedly able to get out of the car on their own, he said. The accident occurred near the Palling reserve of Wet’suwet’en First Nation on May 13.

The medical call came from the ambulance service, which sometimes reaches out to the fire department for support if the former is short-staffed, or if help is needed for something like navigating steep staircases, said Krause.

These sudden periods of activity aren’t unusual. “We’ll go through little spurts where we’ll have a ridiculous number of calls in a short period,” he said.

Even with all of the action in mid-May, the fire department is probably still under its average for call volumes for this time of the year following a slow March, Krause said.

“This might just bring us up to average,” he said.

Previous story
Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Just Posted

End poverty now

The mobile food bank is a great idea and should be supported, but let’s go further

Letter — Successful 4-H event

Topics included beekeeping and meat rabbits on Mars

Houston stabbing case hearing adjourned

Parents plead for more people involved to come forward

No referendum on Eighth Avenue

Council opts to repave streets with reserve funds

Letter — Potential for pollution at Tchesinkut Lake

Tchesinkut Watershed Protection Society pens open letter to RDBN chair

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

B.C. dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

The Infants Act currently states children under 19 years old may consent to medical treatment on own

Singh sides with B.C. in hornet’s nest of pipeline politics for the NDP

Singh had called for a more thorough environmental review process on the proposal

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

Most Read