Mayor attending Union of B.C Municipalities convention

VBL Mayor Dolores Funk is attending the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, which is being held online. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

The annual convention for the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) began on Sept. 14 in virtual live streaming format similar to last year, and will go until Sept. 17. It is available to UBCM delegates as well as media across the province.

Some of the event highlights include a pathways to truth and reconciliation seminar on, a housing prospects session about trends and key issues, a seminar about global warming, as well a seminar about modernizing forest policy in B.C.. The convention will end with provincial cabinet town hall meetings to discuss various topics.

Canadian comedian, political satirist and author Rick Mercer will deliver the keynote address.

Village of Burns Lake (VBL) Mayor Dolores Funk is attending the convention virtually, and told Lakes District News about some of the concerns the VBL intends to address.

“We have many concerns. However, the key concern is really about supporting the Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA). Residential taxation is a poor model for financing municipal infrastructure and the RBA offers a way forward. Some of the profits that are made from the resource industry should support the area, rather than just flow to provincial coffers. Northwest B.C. generates a significant amount of revenue for the province and it is time that a portion of that stays in the northwest to help us build the type of communities that those who live in the north deserve.”

The RBA is an is an association of all 21 local governments across the Northwest from Masset to Vanderhoof, formed in 2014. It was created to negotiate a new funding agreement with the province to ensure that the Northwest benefits from the tremendous level of economic development activity in the region.

The RBA includes all member municipalities and electoral areas of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, and the North Coast Regional District.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.