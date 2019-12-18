Merry Christmas from Chesaltta Carrier Nation

Cheslatta Carrier Nation held their annual community Christmas party on Dec. 14. The event was held at the Island Gospel Church gymnasium and over 350 attended. Each year Cheslatta Carrier Nation holds a Christmas dinner in which their membership and community members are generously invited to. Along with a beautiful turkey dinner there was many other things for everyone to enjoy such as wagon rides, a visit with Santa and the big headliner was Jimmy the Janitor, a Maritime-based comedian. Jimmy entertained the crowd with lots of clean funny humour. Chief Corrina Leween and councilors Ted Jack and Hazel Burt took a minute to pose for a photo with Jimmy. (Terrance Hick photo)