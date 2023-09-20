Michels bottle donation

A cheque of $1385 was given to Lewis Jones Recreation Director of the Village of Burns Lake at the Burns lake Recycling depot as a result of Michels Pipeline August bottle donation. The beverage containers were all sorted by the recycling depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map