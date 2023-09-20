A cheque of $1385 was given to Lewis Jones Recreation Director of the Village of Burns Lake at the Burns lake Recycling depot as a result of Michels Pipeline August bottle donation. The beverage containers were all sorted by the recycling depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Michels bottle donation

A cheque of $1385 was given to Lewis Jones Recreation Director of the Village of Burns Lake at the Burns lake Recycling depot as a result of Michels Pipeline August bottle donation. The beverage containers were all sorted by the recycling depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Love The Burns Lake - Lakes District News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Jagmeet Singh’s recipe for Affordable Groceries

Just Posted

A cheque of $1385 was given to Lewis Jones Recreation Director of the Village of Burns Lake at the Burns lake Recycling depot as a result of Michels Pipeline August bottle donation. The beverage containers were all sorted by the recycling depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Michels bottle donation

A mountain biker going downhill on Hogzilla bike trail in preparation for the Big Pig event at Boer Mountain on Sept. 13. (Saddman Zaman/Lakes District News)
The Big Pig is finally here

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

The Centennial Ball Drop was one of the highlights at this year’s fall fair. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Lakes District Fall Association hosted the best fall fair ever