Burns Lake Food Bank - The Link was the recipeint of $5641.35 from Michels Pipeline canand bottle donations for the month of November and December. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Michels Pipeline donation

Burns Lake Food Bank – The Link was the recipient of $5641.35 from Michels Pipeline can and bottle donations for the month of November and December. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Drug ‘super lab’ in Abbotsford could have produced 27M lethal doses of fentanyl, say police
Next story
PODCAST: Shortages of children and adult medicines across B.C.

Just Posted

Former Vancouver Canucks’ enforcer Gino Odjick outside Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday June 29, 2014.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck )
B.C. First Nations mourn loss of Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick

Heavy equipment at work at Coastal GasLink pipeline crossing at the Clore River in northwestern B.C. (David Suzuki Foundation photo)
Regulators probe complaint about sediment flow at CGL pipeline river crossing in northwest B.C.

Kitimat, B.C. RCMP detachment. (The Northern Sentinel photo)
Man injured in incident with police

North West Pitbulls tounrnament held in Burns Lake on Jan 14 and 15. (Ted Douglas photo/Lakes District News)
The North West Pitbulls host a tournment in Burns Lake