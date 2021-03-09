Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police in Vancouver collected donations for a 10-year-old who was robbed and injured on her way to buy breakfast for her family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico.
The child was standing in line at a restaurant in the 200-block of Keefer Street Saturday, March 6 because – as police later found out – her family’s stove was broken.
It was there a woman allegedly approached the girl and swiped a $50 bill from her pocket, police said.
The 10-year-old ran after the woman trying to retrieve the money. The woman elbowed the 10-year-old in the face, splitting her lip and causing a bloody nose.
Witnesses called 911 while a bystander made sure the suspect didn’t flee the scene.
When police arrived, she was arrested for robbery and the $50 was returned to the child, who was being treated by paramedics.
When officers learned the girl was buying take-out because her family didn’t have a working stove, officers pooled their cash to hand the family around $200.
sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.